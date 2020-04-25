Social distancing urged as sunny weekend tempts Californians

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spring heat wave drove an uptick of people to California beaches, golf courses and trails leading to the closure of one coastal park as authorities warned people not to swarm recreational areas for fear of igniting a deadly coronavirus surge.

Temperatures soared into the 80s and 90s from Sacramento to San Diego by midday Saturday.

Two women walk through poppy fields during the coronavirus pandemic as snow covered mountains sit in the background, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A man sits in a poppy field, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A couple puts out a towel before sitting in a poppy field, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A surfer rides a wave, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Several people utilize a beach, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A pair of bicyclists, foreground, wave to musicians George Sheldon, left, and Sandra Carter as they perform a neighborhood concert in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, April 24, 2020. With people following the mandatory stay-at- home directive, the duet was invited by friends to perform a Friday night show. The pair that performs locally by the name “Be Here Now,” has had several appearances canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

While most recreational areas remain shuttered for weeks under various stay-at-home orders, officials fear those still open will draw crowds that will ignore social distancing rules. Those rules are praised for slowing the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.