(FOX40.COM) — As California rings in the New Year, the California Department of Water Resources took its first Phillips Station snow survey of the season on Tuesday.

Compared to 2023, California’s mountain ranges have seen far less snowfall so far this winter resulting in a snowpack level of 30% average to date.

On Jan. 10, 2023, the Central Sierra Nevada snowpack measured more than 200% above the normal for that time of year.

“Here at Phillips last year on this date we were standing on nearly five feet of snow,” Department of Water Resources Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecast Section Manager Sean de Guzman said following the measurement. “So vastly different than what we are standing on here today.”

These measurements are conducted to see how much water is stored in the snowpack that will eventually melt and flow through California’s waterways and into the state-wide reservoir network.

Measurements will include the snow water equivalent, which is the amount of water that would result from the melting snowpack.

Currently, there is a snow water equivalent of 3 inches and a total snow depth of 7.5 inches at Phillips Station.

The measurement found that the snowpack is at 12% of the April 1 average. The April 1 date is used as a reference point as it is typically when the Sierra sees its peak snowpack levels.

The state snowpack level is measured at 25% of the average.

This year’s measurement was conducted by the Department of Water Resources Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecast Section Manager Sean de Guzman.

The measurements are taken at six locations in the survey area that have historically been used to create an accurate measurement to compare with previous years.

Phillips is located almost 93 miles east of Sacramento along Highway 50 and sits at an elevation of around 6,800 feet.

It is one of 260 snow courses across the Sierra Nevada that is used to manually or electronically measure snowpack levels each winter and spring.