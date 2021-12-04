4 dead after small plane crashes near Visalia airport, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people are dead after a small plane crashed near an airport in Visalia on Saturday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Road 68 and Avenue 288, just west of the Visalia Municipal Airport.

The Sheriff’s Office says four people on board the plane were killed in the crash. Authorities have not yet released their identities.

Deputies say the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the crash and investigators are at the scene.

No other details about the crash have been provided by authorities at this time.