UPDATE: Arrest made in Kristin Smart disappearance case

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce “major developments” in the Kristin Smart disappearance case Tuesday afternoon.
Paul Flores, a classmate of Smart’s who has long been described as a “prime suspect” by authorities, was taken into custody by San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s officials on Tuesday.
The department will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on their Facebook page.
Kristin Smart, 19, was a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing in 1996. The 19-year-old college student was legally declared dead in 2002, but her body has not been found.
Last month, the SLO county officials served a search warrant at the home of a man whose son is the prime suspect in the 1996 disappearance. The son, Paul Flores, was a classmate of Smart’s at Cal Poly SLO and was the last person to see her before she disappeared.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson will be discussing major developments in the investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart.