Sixth death row inmate dies of coronavirus complications

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — A sixth inmate on California’s death row has died of apparent complications from the new coronavirus.

David Reed died Tuesday at an outside hospital, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Reed was serving a sentence at San Quentin State Prison, north of San Francisco.

Officials say the coronavirus has infected about 40% of the inmate population.

Reed was condemned to death row in 2011 in the racially motivated murder of Ricky Mosley in Palm Springs.

