Six inmates escaped from Merced County Jail, according to authorities

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Six inmates escaped from Merced County downtown jail at around midnight Sunday, according to authorities.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation determined that the inmates were able to gain access to the roof of the facility and utilize a homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has formed a task force to track down and apprehend the inmates.













The following inmates are considered armed and dangerous:

Jorge Barron, 20, a Hispanic male adult, 5’05” 140lbs, black hair, and brown eyes, from Atwater. Barron’s current charges are a violation of probation.

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, Hispanic male adult, 5’10”, 225lbs, black hair, brown eyes, from Atwater. Current charges include attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of probation.

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, Hispanic male adult, 5’10” 165lbs, black hair, brown eyes, from Vallejo. Leon’s charges include assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evade peace officer – reckless driving, participation in a criminal street gang, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr, 21, Hispanic male adult, 5’07”, 145lbs, black hair, brown eyes, from Planada. Rodriguez’s Current Charges are attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, Hispanic male adult, 5’06”, 145lbs, black hair, brown eyes, from Los Banos. Roman’s current charges are murder.

Eduardo Edgar Ventura, 22, Hispanic male adult, 5’11”, 129lbs, black hair, brown eyes from Portland, Oregon. Current Charges is felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, and violation of probation.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees any of these individuals is asked not to approach them and to immediately call 9-1-1.