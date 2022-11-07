Six Flags Magic Mountain was closed Monday due to “inclement weather,” the theme park announced on Twitter.

Park tickets purchased for Nov. 7 will be valid until Dec. 31.

The theme park closed amid a powerful storm hitting Southern California, which will bring rain and snow to the region Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The showers are expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coast and valley locations with forecasts showing that Tuesday will bring the heaviest rainfall.

Potential flooding and thunderstorms in certain areas have also been predicted.