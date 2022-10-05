Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved.

The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim.

The Lottery announced the big winners ahead of both the Powerball and SuperLotto Plus drawings that will take place Wednesday night.

The biggest winner in the L.A. area is Shalom Katz who purchased a Mega Millions ticket from a CVS in Los Angeles back in June. The ticket matched five of the six numbers in the drawing, netting him a cool $7.7 million. The CVS store where he purchased the ticket on South La Brea Avenue was awarded $35,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Katz wasn’t the only big winner in L.A. County.

Miriam Karina Lopez Perez won $5 million on a scratcher ticket she bought from Jim’s Liquor in Pomona.

Varant Palanjian had some good luck with a scratcher ticket also, winning $2 million playing an Instant Prize Crossword ticket purchased at Stater Bros. in Pasadena.

Koo Young Lim won $1.4 million after matching five numbers on a Powerball ticket he bought at United Oil in Glendale.

Richard Galindo Jr. and Sang Hwang won $1 million each on 50X Fortune scratchers tickets. Galindo bought his at a 7-Eleven in Encino and Hwang bought their’s at Five Points Liquor Store in Anaheim.

These newest millionaires were announced only hours before Wednesday night’s drawings. California Lottery officials said jackpots are growing for some of the most popular lottery games in the state.

The Powerball, Mega Millions and SuperLotto Plus currently have a combined jackpot of about $790 million.