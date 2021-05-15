Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Visalia man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities in Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Kern counties are asking for help to locate a missing 76-year-old man from Visalia.

Authorities are looking for Manuel Villareal. CHP issued a Silver Alert on Saturday night on behalf of the Visalia Police Department.

Silver Alert – Tulare, Kern, Kings and Fresno Counties

Last Seen: E Buena Vista Ave and N Burke St@Visaliapd



Villareal was last seen on May 14 at around 6 p.m. at East Buena Vista Avenue and North Burke Street in Visalia. He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

CHP said he is believed to be wearing a red baseball hat, gray short sleeved polo shirt and tan pants. He may be driving a white 2016 Nissan Frontier.

If you’ve seen him, you are asked to call 911.