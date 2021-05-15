Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Visalia man

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Manuel Villareal / Photo: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities in Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Kern counties are asking for help to locate a missing 76-year-old man from Visalia.

Authorities are looking for Manuel Villareal. CHP issued a Silver Alert on Saturday night on behalf of the Visalia Police Department.

Villareal was last seen on May 14 at around 6 p.m. at East Buena Vista Avenue and North Burke Street in Visalia. He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

CHP said he is believed to be wearing a red baseball hat, gray short sleeved polo shirt and tan pants. He may be driving a white 2016 Nissan Frontier.

If you’ve seen him, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News