A man suspected in a shooting led authorities on a high-speed chase through parts of Los Angeles County Monday before he was taken into custody.

The chase began around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Western Ave. and Vernon Ave. Information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The suspect, who was driving a silver sedan, eventually drove onto the 405 Freeway where he collided with the center barrier in the northbound lanes, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

