VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A fight involving several students broke out in front of Vallejo High School and one school staff member was shot on Tuesday, police said.

“This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life,” Police Chief Shawny Williams said. “It’s a sad day (when) anyone is shot in front of our children at school, where they should feel safe.”

Police said several students fought with a group of “unknown males.” When the fight was broken up by a school staff member, some of the assailants darted into a car and shot back towards the remaining group, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

“The staff member was struck by a least one bullet and suffered a non-life threatening injury,” police wrote.

There were 200 student athletes on campus, a college fair, and three high school classes still in session when the fight broke out at 3:45 p.m.

The injured staff member was transported to a local hospital. According to the Vallejo Times Herald newspaper, the shooting victim was the football team’s defensive coach, Joe Pastrana.

Classes at Vallejo High School will remain in session Wednesday as scheduled. The school will have increased safety officers and a Vallejo Police Department officers on campus.

The motive behind what caused the fight remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division at 707-648-4524.