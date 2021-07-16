Sheriff’s Office: 3 dead after small plane crashes into Napa County vineyard

ANGWIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have responded to a fiery plane crash in the Napa County community of Angwin. that killed three people.

Just after 8:40 a.m. Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza clipped some trees while the pilot was trying to land at the Angwin Airport.

According to the FAA and local officials, the small plane crashed south of the airport into a vineyard and caught fire.

All three people on board were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office, Cal Fire, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have all responded to the crash scene.

NTSB is investigating the July 16, 2021, crash of a Beech V35B near Angwin, California. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 16, 2021

Angwin is roughly 40 minutes north of Napa.

This story is developing. Check back for details.