Man confesses to stealing firefighter’s wallet, using credit card in Santa Cruz County: Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have arrested a man for stealing a Cal Fire firefighter’s wallet and using a credit card, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brian Johnson, admitted to using the stolen credit card and wrote an apology to the firefighter.
Johnson has been arrested on four felony counts, including grand theft, credit card theft, forgery, and possession of the stolen property.
When officials located Johnson, they found the clothing he was wearing in the surveillance photos along with the items he purchased with the credit card.
The firefighter was battling the CZU Lightning Complex fires when the theft occurred.
