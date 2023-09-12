BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Months after it was killed and then brought back to life, the assembly unanimously passed Bakersfield senator Shannon Grove’s (R) bill, which will classify child sex trafficking as a serious felony in the golden state.

Some lawmakers were seen cheering after all 80 members of the assembly voted to approve SB-14.

The bill not only aims to classify child sex trafficking as a “serious felony” in California, but it would also categorize it under the state’s “3 strikes” law for re-offenders.

This move could lead to increased jail time for convicted traffickers.

SB-14 passed after an amendment was added to address concerns that victims who may have been forced to cooperate with their traffickers could also end up prosecuted and serve jail time.

The legislation will now go to the senate. If it passes there, the bill would then go towards Governor Newsom’s desk.