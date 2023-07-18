SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — A bill seeking to classify child sex trafficking as a “serious felony” in California still has a ways to go in the legislature, and as for how to proceed next, that answer varies depending on who you talk to.

Last week, SB14 passed the Assembly Public Safety Committee, a bill seeks to classify human trafficking of anyone under the age of 18 as a serious felony in the state of California and would categorize it under the state’s “three strikes law” for re-offenders. This bill could lead to increased jail time and penalties for convicted traffickers.

The bill first failed to pass after no Democrats voted in favor of it. However, the decision received widespread scrutiny and pushback on social media and even from Democratic leaders including Governor Gavin Newsom and Speaker Robert Rivas.

The committee re-convened 48 hours later to once again vote on it, and the bill was passed. Republicans, including SB14 author Bakersfield GOP Senator Shannon Grove, called it a victory.

“What a day for Californians to celebrate. It’s good policy,” Grove said. “We should make sure children are protected.”

At the time, Assembly Public Safety Chair Reggie Jones-Sawyer said he changed his vote to support the bill after he met with Grove and got his questions answered. However, just hours later Jones-Sawyer wrote in a tweet that the bill “needs to be fixed,” expressing concern it could lead to victims who may have been forced to cooperate with their traffickers to also end up behind bars.

“The bill was flawed,” Jones-Sawyer said to Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley in an interview. “It was incomplete.”

Jones-Sawyer also said the only reason he voted in favor of the bill in his committee was to move it along to the appropriations committee where discussions could take place to make changes to the bill addressing his concerns.

“What we wanted to do was get this off a political playground and get it into a policy playground that actually, actually make this bill better,” Jones-Sawyer said.

During her own interview with Buckley, Senator Grove said its unlikely victims would end up behind bars due to her bill. She also mentioned that she met with Democrats on the Senate side for months to work on the bill language, which is why she says SB14 already passed the Senate with unanimous support.

“I’d like to see this bill as is, in print, go to the assembly floor from appropriations and to the governor’s desk without amendments. I realize that the three-strikes law in which people don’t want people in prison,” Senator Grove said. “But the bottom line is there needs to be a carveout. If you can hijack a car and be charged with a serious felony, it should be the same for selling children. If you sell children for sex, it should be a serious felony.”

The appropriations committee will take up the bill when lawmakers return from summer recess in mid-August.