SF Zoo offers $2,100 reward for info on missing lemur

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens is offering a reward for tips and information leading to the safe recovery of its missing endangered lemur Maki, officials announced Thursday.

Maki, the 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur, was reported missing Wednesday and is now believed to have been stolen from its enclosure.

The zoo is offering $2,100, $100 for every year of Maki’s life for any tips.

“We are extremely concerned about Maki’s welfare,” Tanya M. Peterson, CEO and Executive Director of San Francisco Zoological Society, said. “After a thorough investigation yesterday by SFPD, we feel a reward will hopefully help to generate some leads, as this is a precious life at stake.”

The animal, which is native to the island of Madagascar off the coast of Africa, was being kept in the zoo’s Lipman Family Lemur Forest, the largest outdoor lemur habitat in North America, featuring seven different types of lemurs.

Maki is gray in color with a black and white striped tail.

It should be noted that California residents are banned from having lemurs are pets.

Anyone with information about Maki’s whereabouts are asked to call the Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

KRON4 will be talking to the zoo about Maki’s disappearance on KRON4 News at 3 p.m.

