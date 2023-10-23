Seven California Lottery players are the state’s newest millionaires after winning a combined total of $17 million from scratcher games, lottery officials announced.

Two winners purchased their winning scratcher tickets in Los Angeles County, while others got theirs at California Lottery retail locations In San Mateo, Ventura, Tulare and Fresno counties.

Guillermina Perez and Jaime Medrano won $1 million each after purchasing tickets from World Donuts & Ice Cream in Pomona and a Vons location in Lakewood, respectively.

Perez won $1 million from the California Road Trip Riches game, while Medrano won $1 million from the Cloud 9 Scratchers game, a news release said.

Brent Young won the biggest prize out of the group after winning $10 million from the California 200X game. Young purchased the scratcher ticket from Prince Food & Gas in Visalia and told lottery officials that he let the clerk pick out his scratcher since he wasn’t sure which one to choose.

“It’s almost like God’s intervention. I didn’t have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide, “Young said. “I had no choice but to go to Prince’s. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened.”

Young decided to take the lump sum amount of $5.8 million and the store’s owner received a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

These California Lottery players also won big