Seniors now able to renew their driver’s license online

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering residents who are 70 and older the option to renew their noncommercial driver’s license online.

The DMV said licenses that have expired since March 1 are eligible, including REAL ID renewals. A mail-in option will be available in the coming weeks. Most drivers 69 and younger can also renew at dmv.ca.gov, even if their renewal notice states they must come to an office.

The DMV said it will make the option available while California’s State of Emergency continues.

The DMV previously provided yearlong extensions to senior drivers with noncommercial licenses expiring in March through December. Those who received the extensions are eligible to renew online.

Commercial licenses, including those for drivers 70 and older, expiring between March and December are extended through December to align with federal guidelines.