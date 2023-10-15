(FOX40.COM) — Two weeks after being chosen for a U.S. Senate seat by Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Laphonza Butler tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post she made on social media.

“After a busy first week on the job, I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Butler said in a post on X on Sunday. “Per CDC guidelines I will be isolating while the Senate is in session and working remotely.”

Butler, former union leader and Democratic insider, was sworn in as the newest member of the Senate on Oct. 3, replacing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein after her death and becoming only the third Black female senator in history.

Butler was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 1, just two days after Feinstein died at her home in Washington.