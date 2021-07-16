Sen. Grove urges Kern supervisors to consider moratorium on big solar projects after fracking permits denied

FILE – This Jan. 16, 2015, file photo shows pumpjacks operating at the Kern River Oil Field, in Bakersfield, Calif. Some Democratic presidential hopefuls are calling for fracking bans. It may play well with some of the party’s base, but it could be risky. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Sen. Shannon Grove is asking the Kern County Board of Supervisors to consider a moratorium on new solar projects in the county.

Grove said in a letter submitted to the board earlier this week that due to recent actions by the state government to deny 21 fracking permits in Kern, the supervisors should consider a moratorium on new large-scale projects involving solar energy production.

Grove said Kern County produces much of the state’s energy, including renewable energy, but that the county loses out on tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue due to the solar tax exclusion. She said over the past decade, Kern has lost out on more than $100 millions in tax revenue and is expected to lose $40 million over the next two years.

“It has become clear that the governor wishes to play politics with the lives and economic wellbeing of the residents of Kern County,” Grove said. “The attack on our oil industry and on our way of life must stop.”