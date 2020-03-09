Second person dies from coronavirus in California

Health officials in Santa Clara County announced Monday a woman has died of COVID-19, making her the second person in California killed by the virus.

The patient was a woman in her 60s who had no known history of international travel or contact with a person who was infected, leading officials to believe she contracted the virus within the county’s local community, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

“This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk,” Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s health officer, said in a news release.

The death was announced within an hour of health officials in L.A. County reporting the area’s first possible case of “community transfer.”