(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard’s Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm.

Previously, another body was discovered the morning after the storm near Dillard Road in a vehicle that had been submerged.

Caltrans is recommending that drivers not travel during Wednesdays ongoing winter storm. The National Weather Services notes that vehicles can be carried away by 12 inches of water.