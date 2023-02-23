SeaWorld San Diego announced on Wednesday that the park would adopt a cashless policy. The theme park made the announcement on its website.

Guests can use a physical credit or debit card, Google Pay, or Apple Pay to complete transactions across the theme park.

For guests that don’t have a physical card, SeaWorld will offer kiosks that will deposit cash onto a prepaid Visa card, a free service for guests.

If park visitors have money left over on the card after their visit, they can still use the card anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

SeaWorld said that its new cashless operations would allow guests to spend less time in line and more time having fun.

More information about the new policy is available on the SeaWorld website.