SAN DIEGO — Sir Acha the sea turtle was rescued from the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon and brought to Southern California to warm up after his rescuers learned he was cold-stunned.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium rescued the Olive ridley sea turtle on Nov. 19 after receiving calls about a stranded sea turtle at Beachside State Recreational Site near Waldport, Oregon.

The sea turtle, named Sir Acha for his “spicy” personality, the aquarium noted, was cold-stunned from the cold waters he was found in.

According to NOAA, cold-stunning is when sea turtles become weak and inactive and unable to swim from exposure to cold temperatures, typically when waters are below 50˚F.

Sir Acha was getting round-the-clock care at the aquarium and was given warm baths to slowly raise his temperature without shocking his system.

SeaWorld San Diego took the “little” guy in on Saturday from the nonprofit Turtles Fly Too, which helped transport him from Oregon. They will continue to raise his temperature by a few degrees each day as he acclimates to his new temporary home.

The SeaWorld Rescue Team will be rehabilitating Sir Acha, helping him rebuild his strength so he can eat, swim and dive on his own. He will then be returned to the ocean once the water is warmer.

The rescue teams says Sir Acha is in much better shape than he was just a few weeks ago, and is alert and active.

Olive ridley sea turtles are found worldwide. They are currently listed under the Endangered Species Act.