The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office resumed its search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters Monday afternoon.

Kyle Doan was lost in fast moving water after he and his mother were trapped in a vehicle that was overtaken by water in San Miguel near Paso Robles. Doan’s mother was rescued by civilians, but Kyle was swept away.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted search operations for more than six hours Monday, but the search was called off after conditions continued to deteriorate and it was determined the extreme weather conditions were unsafe for search and rescue teams.

Kyle Doan, 5, shown in this undated photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel on Jan. 9, 2023

A dive team from the Sheriff’s Office was deployed during Monday’s search and will once again comb through flooded creeks and roadways looking for Doan on Tuesday.

A break in the recent storm system will allow crews to resume the search by air and on land, but conditions are still very dangerous, according to Tony Cipolla, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

“The water level is high and continues to be fast-moving. The public is strongly cautioned not to conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harm’s way and become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching,” Cipolla wrote in a news release.

Kyle Doan is described as 4 feet tall and 52 pounds. He has short dirty blond hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, and Nike shoes that are blue and gray.

On Monday, search crews recovered one of the boy’s shoes. At this time, Doan has not been declared deceased.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact the SLO Sheriff’s Office.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.