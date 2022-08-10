PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday marked the fourth day in the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who was last seen on Saturday after attending at party in Truckee.

Numerous agencies such as the California Highway Patrol, the FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have joined the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office in the search to help locate Rodni.

On Tuesday, all 16 of the agencies involved continued with helicopter aerial searches along with motorcycles, ATVs, K9s, and even boats, which searched nearby bodies of water. Meanwhile, over 100 volunteers are searching for her on foot.

By around 2 p.m., there were over 1,500 man hours logged in the effort to find Rodni.

Rodni was last seen at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee around 12:30 a.m. Saturday where she attended a party with over 100 minors and young adults in attendance.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickie’s pants. She has a nose ring, along with numerous other piercings.

On Sunday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 that they’re treating her disappearance as a possible abduction, since her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, is also missing. Authorities said that Rodni’s phone was last pinged at “33 minutes after midnight.” They also said that she was seen at a store on Friday around 6 p.m. based on surveillance footage.

A still from surveillance footage showing Rodni around 6 p.m. on Friday at a store near Truckee.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to finding Rodni. Rodni’s family also created a website, findkiely.com, dedicated to help find the missing teen and share information about her disappearance.

Family, friends, and local businesses have been donating to a GoFundMe account to increase the size of the reward.

The sheriff’s office established a tip line dedicated to the search for Rodni: 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.

According to the findkiely.com website, info can be emailed at findkiely@gmail.com .

According to authorities, over 200 tips have been sent in. However, some are duplicates. They are currently going through all the tips and any other information to help bring Rodni home.

“If you have to ask yourself whether or not you should share something, you already answered your question,” Placer County Sheriff Troy Sander said in a press conference. “Any piece of information will help us solve the puzzle.”