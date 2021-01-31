Satellite photos compare Sierra Nevada mountains before and after winter storms

Low snow falls during the first wave of a winter weather event expected to bring 3 to 7 feet to the Sierra Nevada Tuesday evening.(Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

(KGET) — Satellite photos show the extent of the snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains following last week’s winter storms.

The National Weather Service in Reno shared the two satellite photos Saturday on Twitter. The first image was captured on Jan. 20 and the second image was captured 10 days later on Jan. 30.

The storms brought much needed rain and snow to Kern County and surrounding mountain communities. The snow was also good news for drought monitors as the storms helped replenish the snowpack in the Sierras.

Data from the California Department of Water Resources showed automated snow sensors reporting an increase in the snowpack compared to the end of December. The Southern Sierra’s snowpack was at 35% of normal Dec. 30, 2020 and on Jan. 29, 2021, data showed it was at 55% normal.

Recent storm systems have helped replenish the #snowpack in the Sierra. Here is a one month comparison of the percentage of normal snowpack in the Sierra since the end of December. Data is from automated snow sensors and collected by the CA Department Of Water Resources. #cawx pic.twitter.com/UhtwCXBeCI — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 29, 2021

NWS in Reno said that prior to the storms, the snow water equivalent at Walker Basin was at 36% of the median and is now at 75% of the median — an approximate 40% gain.