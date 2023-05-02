(KRON) — An office building in San Rafael’s Terra Linda area has been evacuated due to a suspicious package that turned out to be rotten fruit, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The UC Berkeley Police Bomb Squad inspected what was originally reported as a “suspicious package with a methane/rotten egg smell,” police said.

Upon initial inspection, an unusual odor was detected around the package. Bomb squad officers discovered the box contained close to 20 pounds of rotten fruit.

The rotten fruit has been removed.

Office employees, who earlier had been safely evacuated to the parking lot, were allowed to return. The building has been reopened and there is no longer a safety concern, police said. Santa Rosa PD and the Santa Rosa Fire Department are clearing the scene. No one has been injured as a result of the incident.