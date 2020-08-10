San Quentin death row inmate dies of apparent COVID-19 complications: CDCR

(KGET) — An inmate condemned at San Quentin State Prison has died of apparent complications of COVID-19, state prison officials said Sunday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Pedro Arias, 58, died Sunday at an outside hospital from complications believed to be related to COVID-19. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death, officials said in a statement.

No other details were provided about Arias’ death.

Officials said Arias was sentenced to death in Sacramento County in February 1990 for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery with a firearm. He was also convicted and sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping, rape and sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

The state says 714 inmates are on California’s death row.