SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Another condemned inmate at San Quentin has died from what appears to be COVID-19 complications, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
64-year-old Jeffrey J. Hawkins was pronounced dead on Wednesday, July 15 at a hospital outside of the prison.
The exact cause of death has not yet been released.
According to the online Patient Tracker, 11 inmates at San Quentin have died from COVID-19.
On February 9, 1990, Hawkins was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder in Sacramento County.
At this time, 719 people are on death row in California.
No other details have been released at this time.
Latest Stories:
- San Quentin death row inmate dies from COVID-19 complications
- 2 petitions, a quarter-million signers urge criminal charges in case of car vs. protester
- California, other states sue US Department of Education over student borrower protections
- Assemblymember Tom Lackey released from hospital following COVID-19 treatment
- Apple users: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement