San Quentin death row inmate dies from apparent COVID-19 complications

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — Death row inmate Johnny Avila Jr. died from what appears to be COVID-19 complications at an outside hospital on Sunday, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The exact cause of death has not yet been released.

Avila was sentenced to death in Fresno County on March 21, 1996, for two counts of first-degree murder. The 62-year-old had been on death row since March 31, 1995, according to CDCR. There are currently 716 people on California’s death row.

More information about capital punishment in California can be found here.