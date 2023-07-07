BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Luis Obispo officials said teams will continue the search this weekend for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in January.

Kyle Doan, 5, has not been found after he was swept away by fast moving floodwaters in San Marcos Creek on Jan. 9, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said there have been numerous searches conducted for Doan. San Luis Obispo County will receive assistance from the state Office of Emergency Services including 300 personnel on July 8 and July 9.

The search team will conduct their search over a 6-mile long, half-mile wide area of the Salinas River between the San Marcos Creek and Big Sandy Creek confluences.