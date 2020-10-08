San Francisco firefighter killed in training accident

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez was killed during a training exercise at a facility Wednesday morning.

The 42-year-old was a beloved 13-year veteran with SFFD. Cortez left behind his wife and two children.

Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter spoke out about Cortez during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Cortez was immediately rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and was reported dead an hour later, Baxter confirmed.

“Jason is not only a firefighter paramedic. He’s a friend to all. He’s an advocate for public safety. He’s a father of two children, a husband to an amazing wife. And a child to a retired San Francisco firefighter,” Baxter said.

Baxter called the incident “training accident,” but did not give any other information, citing an ongoing investigation.

He began his career as a member of Station 49 serving the City on an ambulance before transferring over to become a Firefighter/Paramedic assigned to Fire Station 3.



Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, especially his two young children. — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) October 7, 2020

Firefighters will gather later Wednesday afternoon at 1 Newhall St from the hospital to honor Cortez.

We are awaiting a procession that is set to begin outside SF General, as well as a press conference with more details in the coming hours.

City officials and agencies posted their condolences on social media:

Senator Scott Weiner:

“Terrible tragedy to lose firefighter Jason Cortez. Our firefighters heroically keep our community safe & are working regionally to protect communities from wildfires. My sincerest condolences to his family & to the entire San Francisco Fire Department.“

