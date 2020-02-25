San Francisco declares local emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, photo, Bill Chen stands outside of customs at San Francisco International Airport after arriving on a flight from Shanghai, where he was conducting business and visiting family over the Lunar New Year holiday. Chen said his temperature was quickly screened at the Shanghai airport before he departed. He also filled out a health questionnaire that asked if he had traveled to Wuhan or had any contact with someone who had been in the city, the epicenter of the coronavirus. “I feel a little bit sorry for people traveling on the plane,” Chen said. “People have to be nervous in some way.” (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is declaring a local emergency amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

This declaration will help the city get resources they need to respond to an outbreak.

Three people have been treated for the coronavirus in the city.

Two patients from San Benito County were hospitalized in San Francisco. They have since been discharged in good health and are no longer in the city.

Another patient who tested positive for the virus was brought to the city from Travis Air Force Base, where the patient was quarantined after leaving a cruise ship.

Santa Clara County, where there are two confirmed coronavirus cases, has also declared a local emergency due to the outbreak.