San Francisco bans all large events over coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco city officials announced Wednesday that the city will officially ban all large events with over 1,000 people.

The ban is effective immediately and includes all Golden State Warriors games, officials said.

City officials said the ban will last “at least 2 weeks.”

“This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations,” Mayor London Breed tweeted.

The San Francisco Giants announced shortly afterward they will not be playing the upcoming March 24 exhibition game against the Oakland A’s at Oracle Park as a result of the ban.

Santa Clara County enacted a similar ban on Monday.

There are nearly 100 coronavirus cases confirmed around the Bay Area. There are 14 cases in San Francisco. Santa Clara County is reporting the most cases at 48.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic.