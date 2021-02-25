Salas introduces legislation aimed at strengthening energy grid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) has introduced legislation that would establish an instantaneous rebate program helping low- to-moderate-income families buy smart home appliance devices to save energy and reduce costs.

“Having smart home devices helps people save money on their electric bills,” Salas said in a news release. “By getting these devices into more homes we can help families save money and relieve stress on the grid to prevent rolling blackouts.”

The rebate program under AB 699 would be available to homeowners, landlords and renters, according to the release.