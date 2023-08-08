Nida Muhammad Niazy who was arrested in Germany after being named as a suspect in two sexual assaults at Sacramento State will be sentenced August 25 after pleading no-contest to assault, according to Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show that Niazy was originally charged May 30 with seven felonies that included assault with intent to commit rape/sodomy, oral copulation, rape by means of force, violence, duress, menace or fear, oral copulation by force or fear of bodily injury and more.

According to a FOX40.COM report, Niazy used an alias, ‘Zayn’, and fled to Germany after the assaults. On Feb. 23, 2022 agents with the FBI Berlin Legal Attaché and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Germany arrested Nida Muhammad Niazy, 32, near Eutin, Schleswig Holstein, Germany, about 60 miles north of Hamburg.

Niazy made a no-contest plea July 28 in exchange for prosecutor agreement to drop rape charges, according to court officials.

“The defendant pled no contest to count 8, a violation of PC 245(a)(4) for the lower term of 2 years state prison,” said Sacramento County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dawn Bladet. “He further agreed to a Harvey waiver as to count 4, a violation of PC 245(a)(4) including restitution and a stay away/no contact from the victim in that count. All other counts will be dismissed pursuant to the plea at sentencing.”

Naizy will appear in court for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, where he will face a maximum sentence of two years in prison.