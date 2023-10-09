(FOX40.COM) — Jewish organizations in the Sacramento area are condemning the terrorist group Hamas who launched what’s considered the deadliest attack against Israel over the weekend.

“The Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region stands unconditionally with Israel. We

believe the State of Israel has not only the right, but the obligation to defend its people

from these murderous attacks by all means necessary,” said the President of the Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region, Barry Broad.

The Jewish Federation of Sacramento Region is described on its website as a philanthropic, non-profit 501c3 organization that provides educational, cultural, and social services programs within the Jewish Community locally and around the world.

Among the communities attacked, Sacramento’s Sister City, Ashkelon, reportedly suffered a

“deadly indiscriminate rocket barrage.”

President Joe Biden seconded the group’s statements at a press conference concerning the war on Oct. 7.

“The people of Israel are under attack orchestrated by a terrorist organization, Hamas. In this moment of tragedy I want to say to them, the world, and terrorists everywhere, the United States stands with Israel,” Biden said. “We will not ever fail to have their back.”

Biden said that what’s happening in Israel is unconscionable.

“Hamas crossed into Israel, not only killing Israeli soldiers but Israeli civilians, in the street, in their homes- innocent people murdered, wounded and entire families taken hostage by Hamas,” Biden said.

The chair of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), Jason Weiner, who works in partnership with The Jewish Federation of Sacramento Region also weighed in on the war.

“Israel has been attacked with rockets raining on its cities and town and terrorists invading

its neighborhoods. We here in the Sacramento region mourn for the hundreds of dead and

wounded and stand in solidarity with the Israeli people as they defend themselves,” Weiner said.

The JCRC Sacramento Region reportedly mobilizes the Sacramento Jewish community and amplifies their collective voice on issues of vital importance, based on core American values, and a living commitment to Jewish ethics of social justice.