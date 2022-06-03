(KTXL) — Ten metro areas, including Sacramento, are among the hardest hit when it comes to the baby formula shortage, according to retail tracking data from Datasembly reported on by Bloomberg.

As of May 28, Sacramento is tied with Atlanta for the worst formula shortage among cities with a 94.6% out-of-stock rate. Sacramento’s supply is worse than other California cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, according to the report.

Datasembly gathered its data from 130,000 stores across the country.

FOX40 previously reported in mid-May that shelves in Sacramento and Stockton weren’t completely empty at the time, but specific product lines and brands were out of stock.

In May, Datasembly said there was a 23% formula shortage in January and that number increased to 43% in the beginning of the month.

“This issue has been compounded by supply chain challenges, product recalls and historic inflation,” Datasembly CEO Ben Reich said to Bloomberg.

Statewide, California is one of 10 states with the worst supply with an out-of-stock at 90% or higher. California’s rate is 93.7%, which is behind Arizona (94.1%) and Georgia (94.4%).

What states, cities have the best supply?

As for states with the best supply of baby formula, Colorado has the lowest out-of-stock rate at 43.8%, followed by Indiana (46.5%), Wisconsin (50.8%) and New Mexico (54.8%).

When it comes to cities with the best supply, none of them are in California. According to data, Denver, Kansas City, Omaha, Nebraska and Louisville, Kentucky are among the metro areas with the lowest out-of-stock rates.

Louisville has the lowest out-of-stock percentage at 54%, followed by Omaha (57%), West Texas (57.6%), and Kansas City (58.4%).