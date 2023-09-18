Sacramento International Airport recently announced the addition of new direct flights.

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento International Airport (SMF) recently announced that it will begin to offer direct flights to Detroit, Michigan next summer.

Starting on July 8, 2024, passengers will have the opportunity to fly non-stop into Detroit, Michigan, on Delta Airlines, the airport reported.

The airport marked the announcement by highlighting some of Detroit’s features, including its music history, proximity to the Great Lakes, and for being the longtime home of the country’s automotive industry.

The news follows other SMF announcements made this year about direct flights to Miami, Florida to begin Dec. 21 and additional direct flights to Orlando scheduled to begin March 9, 2024.