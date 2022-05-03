SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento Police Department Chief Katherine Lester will announce a “significant” update on the K Street shooting case at 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department.

Tuesday marks one month since the downtown shooting left six dead.

In April, two brothers, Dandrae and Smiley Martin, were arrested in connection with the shooting, which authorities later described as being related to gang violence. On April 13, authorities announced that they were also looking for a third suspect, Mtula Payton.

Investigators said they believe one of the dead, DeVazia Turner, was also a shooter.