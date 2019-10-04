Roseville children find missing woman

Roseville, Calif. (KCRA) — A group of junior detectives helped police find a missing 97-year-old in Placer County.

The Roseville Police Department posted a plea to Facebook on Monday, asking residents in the area to help search for a missing elderly woman.

Investigators say the woman, suffering from dementia, wandered off from her care facility.

A team of five children heard the news, grabbed their bikes, and began their search- determined to find the woman.

It wasn’t too long before group spotted the woman in their neighborhood.

“All of us saw this lady walking around and we were like guys that’s her… that has to be her,” said 10-year-old Logan Hultman.

“And, people started surrounding and then the cops came, said 10-year-old Makenna Rogers. “So we were the first ones that found her.”

The kids called police and waited with the woman until officers arrived.

Roseville police are calling the junior detectives fantastic. The kids are just happy they could help.

“You know, I just wanted to help,” said 10-year-old Logan Hultman. “I like helping, except if it is chores.”

logan says he is considering a future detective career… and thinks r-p-d’s offer is pretty cool.

“We highly encourage this group of junior detectives to give us a call in about ten years and maybe we can offer them a job here,” said RPD officer Rob Baquera. “They are doing a great job so far.”

The woman was safe and reunited with family.