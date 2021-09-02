Rocket launch set for Thursday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) — Firefly Aerospace plans to launch its first ever orbital mission tonight from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
According to Space.com, Firefly’s 95-foot tall Alpha rocket is carrying multiple payloads into orbit.
It’s scheduled to lift off during a four-hour launch window that opens at 6 p.m.
The rocket is carrying a payload called DREAM — Dedicated Research and Education Accelerator Mission — which consists of mementos submitted by schools and other educational institutions.