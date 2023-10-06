SAN DIEGO — The wheels are off for the self-titled “minivan crew” after their ringleader was sentenced to prison Monday for a series of residential burglaries stretching across multiple California counties.

According to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office, 48-year-old George Boozer was handed a 56-year prison stay for pleading guilty in June to 72 criminal counts, including burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Officials say Boozer led a group of eight other defendants to burglarize 43 homes over 18 months, “effectively terrorizing communities.”

“These criminals not only stole cash and valuables from the victims, but they also stole their peace of mind, their safety and their security,” said Stephan. “I’m proud of the police investigation and of our prosecution team for their outstanding work in obtaining justice.”

Boozer’s sentencing doesn’t mean the others involved are off the hook. Here’s a breakdown of what kind of cell time the co-pilots of the “minivan crew” may be facing once sentenced:

— Co-defendant Devon Taylor, 43, will be sentenced on Oct. 10. He pleaded guilty in July to 82 criminal counts, including residential burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and delaying/resisting arrest.

— Co-defendant Lauren Patrick, 36, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of residential burglary and 18 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary on August 11. She will also be sentenced on Oct. 10.

— Co-Defendant Reshaun Rollins, 20, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of residential burglary and 10 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. He will be sentenced Nov. 9.

The remaining defendants are scheduled for preliminary hearing or trial in the coming months.

According to the attorney’s office, the “minivan crew” utilized sophisticated measures to conceal their appearance and vehicles used to commit the offenses.