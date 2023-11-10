California cities like Santa Ana, San Jose, Pasadena and Inglewood have experienced a population decrease, according to a new study from Smart Asset.

The study from the financial technology company looked at cities nationwide to determine which areas have had the largest population decreases within five years, beginning in 2017 and ending in 2022.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau was used in the report.

California cities made up 40% of the top 25 places where the population decreased most, according to the report.

Ten cities with the highest population decline

Rank City 2022 Population 2017 Population Five-year change 1 Paradise, Nevada 183,321 235,123 −22.03% 2 Jackson, Mississippi 146,019 167,250 −12.69% 3 East Los Angeles, California 112,965 125,542 −10.02% 4 Aurora, Illinois 182,336 202,548 −9.98% 5 El Monte, California 105,307 116,110 −9.30% 6 San Francisco, California 808,437 884,363 −8.59% 7 Hialeah, Florida 220,274 239,682 −8.10% 8 Detroit, Michigan 620,410 673,103 −7.83% 9 Santa Ana, California 308,203 334,135 −7.76% 10 Birmingham, Alabama 196,353 212,744 −7.70%

The complete report can be viewed here.

The study didn’t identify why people left some cities more than others, but researchers theorized that low birth rates or increased death rates could have impacted population figures.

In the case of Jackson, Mississippi, it could be connected to the city’s ongoing struggles to provide clean, drinkable water to residents.

And for Californians, some have decided to leave the state altogether in favor of more affordable states like Nevada and Texas.