HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Representative David Valadao claimed that his office in Hanford was vandalized by anti-Israel protestors on Monday.

In a statement he posted on ‘X‘ he states that he supports the right to a peaceful protest and mentions that violence and vandalism are never acceptable.

This morning, my Hanford office was vandalized by anti-Israel protestors. I strongly support the right to peaceful protest, but violence and vandalism are never acceptable. In a democracy, harassment and intimidation is not how you make your voice heard. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/f2OHRuqeLu — Rep. David Valadao (@RepDavidValadao) November 27, 2023

“In a democracy, harassment and intimidation is not how you make your voice heard,” said Valadao.

Valadao posted a series of tweets that talked about the vandalism and the protestors.

Valadao also said his offices remain open and accessible to constituents in the 22nd Congressional District by appointment, phone, email, and mail for those who want to share their views with him.