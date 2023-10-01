BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students can now apply to California State Universities for the 2024 Fall term as of Sunday, Oct. 1.

With one application, students can apply to any of the CSU’s 23 schools through the Cal State Apply systemwide portal. The priority application period closes Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to reports, the CSU system awards more bachelor’s degrees each year than any other institution in the country, and remains one of the most affordable university systems in the country.

Robust financial aid programs allow the majority of CSU students to graduate without student loan debt, according to reports.

California State University, Bakersfield has a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs prospective students can choose to pursue. For a list of what the school offers, visit their website.

To visit the Cal State Apply portal, click here.