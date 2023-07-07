REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Reedley Police Department dog, K-9 Kona, has been found dead right outside of the city of Visalia, says the Reedley Police Department Thursday.

Following the announcement by the Reedley Police Department regarding Kona escaping from a handler’s garage in Visalia after he became agitated due to the fireworks on the 4th of July, Reedley Police Department announced they found Kona deceased Thursday.

According to police, Kona was found in the 14000 block of Avenue 280 outside of Visalia. It appears Kona was struck by a vehicle and crawled into a vineyard, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We understand the emotional impact this news may have, and we extend our sincerest condolences to the officer’s family and all those who had been tirelessly searching for the dog,” said Jose L. Garza, Chief of Police, in a social media post by the Reedley Police Department. “We want to express our gratitude to everyone who contributed their time, support, and concern throughout the search. Your dedication and compassion were truly inspiring during this challenging time.”

Officers say CHP has been contacted and will evaluate whether a hit-and-run report will be taken.

In their preliminary examination, officers say they observed surveillance footage of Kona using force to remove wooden fence panels in order to flee the backyard. This occurred following his escape from the garage area when fireworks were set off.

The Reedley Police Department says they will proceed with an investigation of the matter.