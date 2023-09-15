A red panda born at the San Diego Zoo is seen in an undated photo. (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

A red panda cub born at the San Diego Zoo — the first since 2006 — has been named just in time for International Red Panda Day on Saturday.

The 3-month-old cub will now be called Pavitra, which means “sacred” in Nepali, zoo officials said in a news release.

She was born June 9 to parents Adira and Lucas.

Red pandas are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species because of their dwindling population.

Threats include habitat loss, global warming and degradation related to increased human encroachment, officials said.

“San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance collaborates with multiple partners to identify unprotected red panda habitats, train teams to monitor the health of the forest and provide awareness-building workshops in communities in Nepal where red pandas live,” the news release read. “San Diego Zoo guests may be able to catch a glimpse of Pavitra as she explores her outdoor Asian Passage habitat.”