FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager from Northern California that recently graduated high school is leading in the election to a seat on the Fairfield-Suisun School Board, possibly making history.

Jack Flynn, 18, is leading in the election for trustee for Area 5 of the school board.

According to a news release from his campaign, Flynn would be the youngest elected school district board member in U.S. history if he wins. It also said Flynn would be the youngest elected official in California history.

Flynn was a student in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, having graduated in June 2022 from Early College High School. He was born and raised in Suisun City.

In the news release, Flynn said he has “six years of dedicated service in politics and the community.” Flynn’s campaign website says he served as Student Trustee on the Solano Community College District Governing Board from 2021-2022.

He has also been involved with the FSUSD Governing Board, Facilities Subcommittee and Governance Subcommittee since 2020.

He was running against Jonathan R. Richardson. According to the latest voting results, on Nov. 16, Flynn was leading with 1,506 votes to Richardson’s 1,443.

During his campaign, Flynn received endorsements from the district’s teachers association, school board members and local and state politicians.

The election results still need to be certified by the Solano County Registrar of Voters, the deadline for which is in the next few weeks.

Whoever wins the election as the representative for the District’s Governing Board, Area 5, on Dec. 15.

Flynn said he plans to make increased compensation for teachers and employees, reduced class sizes and working conditions some of his first priorities.